Trae Young to Zach LaVine: 'Absolutely No Dunking' Allowed in HORSE Competition

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 8, 2020

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 06: Zach LaVine #8 of the Chicago Bulls drives against Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks in the second half at State Farm Arena on November 06, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Wednesday afternoon that the NBA and ESPN "are finalizing plans to televise a HORSE competition" with the likes of Chris Paul, Zach LaVine and Trae Young expected to participate. 

But it seems that Young has one stipulation:

LaVine won back-to-back All-Star Dunk Contest trophies in 2015 and 2016:

However, the 25-year-old Chicago Bulls guard said last week he has retired from the dunk contest:

A televised HORSE competition would certainly be a new challenge.

Not to mention, Young has an advantage of his own over other shooters:

Wojnarowski added that other participants will include unnamed WNBA stars and "fairly recent NBA alumni," the competition will be filmed at each player's home to comply with isolation and social distancing protocols amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The NBA suspended its 2019-20 season on March 12.

Video Play Button

