Lakers' Rob Pelinka Talks Kobe Bryant HOF Induction, NBA Season Resuming

Lakers' Rob Pelinka Talks Kobe Bryant HOF Induction, NBA Season ResumingApril 8, 2020
Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka joins NBA fans in hoping the 2019-20 season will return from its current hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"I can say definitively that all of us hope there's a way to have an NBA champion crowned," Pelinka said Wednesday on a conference call.
He emphasized the No. 1 priority is the health and safety of everyone involved.
The NBA was first suspended March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. Nearly a month later, there is still limited information about when or if the season will resume.
Commissioner Adam Silver said Monday he won't make a decision until at least May 1.
Even if there is a long delay, the Lakers would want to push for some sort of postseason this year. After six straight years without a playoff berth, the team held the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference and was considered a top contender for an NBA title.
Pelinka likely wants his team to have a chance to show what it could do.
The 50-year-old also spoke Monday about Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who will be posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in August.
"It was a moment full of mixed emotions," he said of Bryant's selection to the Hall. "All of us are heartbroken he couldn't be there to receive that honor in person. But I have a level of confidence he is with us in spirit and is celebrating that."
Pelinka was a longtime friend of Bryant—who died in a helicopter crash in February—and worked as his agent before joining the Lakers front office in 2017.
