Shareef O'Neal Opens Up to B/R on Kobe Bryant's Death, Transferring to LSU, More

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

Shaquille O'Neal's son Shareef spoke with Bleacher Report about Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and more. He says Kobe texted him an hour before the January 26 helicopter crash that killed Kobe, his daughter Gianna and seven others.

Shareef's mother was the one who called him to tell him that Kobe and Gigi had died, and Shareef says he just broke down when he heard the news.

He also discusses his decision to go to LSU and the pressures of having a famous basketball player as a dad.

