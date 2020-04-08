WWE Rumors: 'More and More Likely' Money in the Bank PPV Will Change Location

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view is scheduled for May 10 at the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore, but major changes may be forthcoming.

According to PWInsider (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News), Money in the Bank is still slated for Baltimore "internally," but it is considered "more and more likely" that the location will be changed.

The coronavirus pandemic has impacted sports and entertainment across the globe, and WWE is no different. While WWE still went forward with WrestleMania 36 last weekend, it was moved from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, with no fans in attendance.

Although the lack of fans was a missing element that could have helped some of the matches, WWE still managed to put on an entertaining show. That fact may compel WWE to continue putting on pay-per-views even if fans aren't permitted to attend.

Losing the live gate and merchandise sales isn't ideal, but with so little sports programming to watch currently, WWE could view it as a good opportunity to get people hooked on their product.

WrestleMania was a good start, and Money in the Bank would be an ideal follow-up since it tends to be one of the most exciting pay-per-views of the year.

There will likely be at least two Money in the Bank ladder matches on the show for the world and women's championships. There is also the possibility that the winner of one or both of those matches could cash in that same night, which is precisely what Bayley did last year.

The Triple Threat ladder match between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania delivered even without a live crowd, which may be enough to convince WWE to move forward with Money in the Bank regardless of whether holding it in Baltimore with fans in attendance is possible.

The current landscape suggests that holding an event in front of thousands of fans just one month from now may be a bit ambitious, meaning Money in the Bank may receive the same treatment as WrestleMania 36.

Like WrestleMania, Money in the Bank may not feel quite the same without a crowd, but it will give fans something to watch and get excited about, and also allow WWE to continue pushing its storylines forward.

