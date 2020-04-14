Re-Drafting the 2019 NFL Draft

0 of 32

Matt York/Associated Press

If only NFL teams could know what the future holds.

If teams could peer into the future, draft mistakes like Jameis Winston and Johnny Manziel would never happen. Similarly, executives wouldn't miss out on guys like Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes.

With this concept in mind, we're going to redraft the 2019 first round as if teams could peer a full year into the future. This means they know how the season will unfold, where they'll select in 2020 and what sort of moves are made in free agency.

Of course, knowing the future would cause a paradox that would undo much of what actually transpired—but we're not here to think fourth dimensionally.

What has happened will happen, and teams will use that knowledge in this fictional redraft. This is draft order as it was on opening night, so pre-draft trades are included, but draft-day trades are not.