Report: NBA Owners May Get Refunds in Player Compensation Deal After COVID-19

Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA owners would reportedly recoup pay that players have already received as a part of compensation negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association, according to Jabari Young of CNBC.

Per that report, NBPA executives "cleared up misinformation and told agents that any compensation deal constructed by the NBPA and league owners will include refunds on all NBA contracts" in an hourlong call Tuesday.

