Report: NBA Owners May Get Refunds in Player Compensation Deal After COVID-19

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 8, 2020

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019 file photo, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver speaks at a news conference before an NBA preseason basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Toronto Raptors in Saitama, near Tokyo. When major corporations have angered Chinese authorities in recent years, the playbook calls for one thing: an apology. The NBA, with billions at stake, has resisted that for now, though some experts wonder if such a move is inevitable. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press

NBA owners would reportedly recoup pay that players have already received as a part of compensation negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association, according to Jabari Young of CNBC.

Per that report, NBPA executives "cleared up misinformation and told agents that any compensation deal constructed by the NBPA and league owners will include refunds on all NBA contracts" in an hourlong call Tuesday.

              

