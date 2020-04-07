Ray Allen Posts Hairline Challenge on Instagram, Asks LeBron James, Shaq to Join

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Former Miami Heat player Ray Allen is recognized during the first half between the Miami Heat and the Memphis Grizzlies at American Airlines Arena on October 23, 2019 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Hall of Famer Ray Allen is doing his best to lighten the mood while social distancing and staying inside.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Allen explained how he has generally trimmed his own hair but is launching the George Jefferson Challenge and encouraging "all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are!"

LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Richard Hamilton were among the NBA luminaries Allen tagged in the post.  

O'Neal was clearly ahead of the curve. Shaq lost a bet with former teammate Dwyane Wade and, as a result, showed up on TNT displaying his current hairline in early March.

Allen also made sure to tag Carlos Boozer, and letting his hair grow wouldn't be the worst style decision Boozer has ever made.

