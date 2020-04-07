Ray Allen Posts Hairline Challenge on Instagram, Asks LeBron James, Shaq to Join

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Hall of Famer Ray Allen is doing his best to lighten the mood while social distancing and staying inside.

In an Instagram post Tuesday, Allen explained how he has generally trimmed his own hair but is launching the George Jefferson Challenge and encouraging "all my bald or going bald brothers to let it grow out, y’all know who you are!"



LeBron James, Shaquille O'Neal and Richard Hamilton were among the NBA luminaries Allen tagged in the post.

O'Neal was clearly ahead of the curve. Shaq lost a bet with former teammate Dwyane Wade and, as a result, showed up on TNT displaying his current hairline in early March.

Allen also made sure to tag Carlos Boozer, and letting his hair grow wouldn't be the worst style decision Boozer has ever made.