Report: NBPA Warns Agents of 'Large Reduction' in 2021 BRI Due to COVID-19

The NBA's players association reportedly expects there to be significantly less basketball-related income for 2021.

According to Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, the NBPA held a call with agents Tuesday and told them they should expect a "large reduction" in such income for next year. Vorkunov noted "there were no concrete details about free agency. The salary cap should be calculated fairly and not off 2020 as a springboard number."

This comes after ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Friday that the league has held discussions with the NBPA regarding financial plans if the rest of the 2019-20 season is called off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The NBA is angling to set up a deal that enables them to shut the season down," he said.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver told TNT's Ernie Johnson there will not be any further decisions about a potential return made in April. He was also unsure if a return to basketball would mean finishing the regular season or jumping straight into the playoffs but said the health and safety of everyone involved is the biggest deciding factor in everything.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 shortly after Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

Since then, a number of people involved with the NBA, including players Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Durant and Marcus Smart and Knicks owner James Dolan, tested positive.

There is plenty of uncertainty about the immediate future for the NBA and the sports world as a whole. While the season has not been canceled yet and could return down the line, it appears as if players and agents should at least expect less basketball-related income for 2021.