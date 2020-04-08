Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje: A Head-to-Toe Breakdown

1 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Both Ferguson and Gaethje are solid stand-up fighters.

Ferguson's otherworldly endurance, relentless aggression and unorthodox fighting style are just some of the amazing attributes that have helped the 36-year-old American reel off 12 straight UFC wins. He's not suffered a loss since way back in 2012, and he is a vicious striker who switches stances on the regular to constantly keep his opponents guessing.

But Gaethje is one of the most terrifying strikers in the company right now. Perhaps the scariest part about the mauling brawler is that he's proved over his last three fights that he's no longer just a come-forward stalker.

In fact, since suffering his fourth-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier back in April 2018, Gaethje has re-emerged as a fighter who's willing to be patient as a striker. The result of that slight change in approach has amazingly helped Gaethje notch three straight first-round stoppage victories.

So there are two ways to look at who might have the edge when it comes to striking. Ferguson's been so dominant for so long that maybe his long stretch of wins combined with him possessing such a unique style could reasonably earn him the nod.

But Gaethje's power would seem to be the thing that might matter most in the bout. Both are excellent strikers but Gaethje probably has a slight edge in terms of needing to land fewer of them to win the fight.

Edge: Gaethje