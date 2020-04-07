Cowboys News: Jay Glazer Praises Aldon Smith's Training, Conditioning Regiment

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Fox's Jay Glazer broke the news that free-agent defensive end Aldon Smith agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys on April 1:

Glazer had the inside scoop because he has been training the former All-Pro at his Unbreakable Performance gym in California, and he disclosed Smith's workout routine to Sports Illustrated's Mike Fisher:

"We trained him at Unbreakable Performance and got him up (from 260) to about 287 pounds, completely rocked up, solid as can be, very low body fat. He has trained his butt off. His conditioning is great. ... He is just freaking monstrous.

"We had him on these resistance cords connected to the wall on a machine called the Raptor. I've had a ton of guys on it—big huge guys, monsters. Smith ripped it off the wall ... No one has ever done that. He is an absolute freak of nature. I don't know who to compare him to because he's 287 with a V. It's ridiculous."

ESPN's Ed Werder provided insight into why the Cowboys were interested in taking a chance on Smith, which Glazer verified:

Smith last played in an NFL game on Nov. 15, 2015, as a member of the Oakland Raiders. The San Francisco 49ers selected him seventh overall in the 2011 draft. The Missouri product recorded 44 sacks and 152 tackles (120 solo) across 50 games (30 starts) with the Niners before his release in August 2015.

Smith served a nine-game suspension during the 2014 season for violating the NFL's personal conduct and substances of abuse policy, which followed a July 2014 12-day sentence and three years of probation received stemming from three felony weapons charges and two misdemeanor DUI charges.

Smith was arrested on suspicion of DUI in June 2019, the latest on a long list of legal issues that includes allegations of domestic violence, violation of a protection order and felony weapons charges. Smith entered a rehabilitation facility in March 2018 after the Raiders released him.

However, Glazer detailed to Fisher that Smith bonded with military veterans through a group called Merging Vets and Players over sobriety:

"Ironically, the vet he bonded with most, a guy named Sergio, is a huge Cowboys fan. ... When [Smith] signed his contract, he was incredibly grateful for where his life had been. He told the whole MVP team, 'I'm really going to help a lot of people with my story.' It was beautiful. It really touched a lot of our vets. They told him they can't wait for the first game with him standing on the sidelines. The flag is raised, anthem playing, he literally now has an army that is rooting for him behind him."

Glazer said that Smith is going on nine months of sobriety.

Smith will be coached by Jim Tomsula, who was hired as Dallas' new defensive line coach in January and previously served as the 49ers' defensive line coach from 2007-14 while Smith was there.