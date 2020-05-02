The 10 Worst NFL Playoff Teams of All Time

0 of 10

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

This much is inarguable: It's better to have an exceptionally small chance at winning the Super Bowl than no chance at all.

But throughout NFL history, mediocre teams have regularly capitalized on a weak schedule, bad division or fortunate bounces to reach the postseason. They've reached the playoffs with the only expectation being an early exit.

Perhaps they stole a win. But for these teams, the Super Bowl never seemed like a realistic best-case scenario.

The list is limited to playoff teams in the Super Bowl era, excluding the strike-shortened 1982 season. Point differential, regular-season record and team ratings factored into the selections, and the teams are placed in chronological order.