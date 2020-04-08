WWE WrestleMania 37: Young Stars Who Deserve Major Push for Next Year's PPV

Source: WWE.com

Now that WrestleMania 36 is complete, the WWE Universe can start thinking ahead to what next year's event at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles will look like.

One hallmark of The Show of Shows is the coronation of a new star, and Drew McIntyre won his first world championship on the main roster by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event at this year's pay-per-view.

And despite losing their title matches at WrestleMania, Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler were put in marquee programs on the show.

The previous year, Becky Lynch was anointed as the face of the company by pinning Ronda Rousey in a Triple Threat match for the Raw and SmackDown women's championships.

There are plenty of options on the WWE roster for that type of major push over the next 12 months.

Here are the top names to keep an eye on as potential main eventers at WrestleMania 37.

Matt Riddle

If there is anyone in NXT with the combination of in-ring ability, personality and physical tools to tick off all the boxes WWE Chairman Vince McMahon looks for, it's Matt Riddle.

The former UFC star has made a strong impression in 16 months with the yellow-and-black brand. He's had spectacular matches, taken part in the invasion angle leading up to Survivor Series in November and is one half of the most entertaining tag teams in all of WWE with Pete Dunne.

Riddle is a great promo, with charisma and a rare ability to connect with the crowd. His personality feels distinct in a company where the creative direction often leads to everyone sounding the same.

One potentially discouraging sign for the 34-year-old is his brief moments on main roster pay-per-views. The Original Bro got a fluke pinfall win over Randy Orton in the Survivor Series match before The Viper immediately laid him out with an RKO.

As a surprise entrant in the 2020 Royal Rumble, Riddle didn't even last one minute before King Corbin tossed him over the top rope.

Hopefully this is just a case of McMahon being focused on other things and not Riddle being downplayed. He's a rare and special talent who has what it takes to be in the featured match at WrestleMania as soon as next year.

Bianca Belair

There are already indications WWE has plans for Bianca Belair in the wake of her attack on Zelina Vega after The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory to retain the Raw tag team titles on Sunday.

The following night on Raw, The EST of NXT went over clean in her first match on the main roster by pinning Vega in a six-person tag team match.

The Raw women's division needs a lot of help right now because Lynch has run through the entire division during her 12-month championship reign.

It appears The Man and Baszler will continue their feud for the time being, but when that ends, WWE will need to find more main event-caliber women on the red brand.

Belair is clearly high on its radar based on her receiving a match with Charlotte Flair on NXT in February. That came after The EST was in the women's Royal Rumble longer than any other participant (33 minutes, 21 seconds) before being eliminated by The Queen.

Otis

Even though Otis didn't main-event WrestleMania, he was a big winner on the show. The big man not only got his revenge on Dolph Ziggler, but he also won over Mandy Rose after months of storyline buildup.

Considering the amount of time WWE put into developing the story, hopefully it will last for a long time and give everyone involved a major program in the coming months.

One thing that has been apparent for some time, though, is Otis' innate ability to connect with the crowd. Arguably the biggest pop in the women's Royal Rumble was the reveal that he saved Rose from being eliminated by catching her outside the ring.

Romantic angles can be a difficult thing to get over with wrestling audiences, but if you have the right performers to do it, the results can be special.

Otis has done such a fantastic job in recent months that he can become a top star on SmackDown very soon.

Adam Cole

There are certain similarities between Riddle and Adam Cole that would make them natural fits to be among the top stars on Raw or SmackDown.

One reason Cole is the longest reigning champion in NXT history is because of his dynamic persona and charisma that allows him to connect with the crowd whether he's a face or heel.

The 30-year-old is a great in-ring worker who has had some of the best matches in NXT history during his championship reign. His feud with Johnny Gargano last year produced two classic matches at NXT TakeOver: New York and NXT TakeOver: XXV.

Cole might be smaller than some main roster titleholders—he's listed at 5'11" and 205 pounds—but there is every reason to believe his all-around skill set will work in the main event of WrestleMania one day.