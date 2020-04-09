The Best 10 CFB Assistants with Head Coach Potential

0 of 10

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

Nearly every college football coach starts as a low-level assistant and slowly moves up the ladder. The typical path involves stops as a position coach and coordinator before landing the big title.

So, the important question: Who's next?

We're scanning the nation for the top assistants who are best suited to take on a head coaching role. As you'll see, though, that's not necessarily synonymous with "most likely." But a few unfamiliar names will appear on the list.

Former defensive coordinators Dave Aranda and Jimmy Lake are among the assistants who have graduated from this group. They're now the head coaches at Baylor and Washington, respectively.

Age also factored into the choices. While a few seasoned assistants could be head coaches—Auburn and Michigan defensive coordinators Kevin Steele and Don Brown, for example—we deferred to the names who could be around for a while. Former head coaches—such as Alabama's Steve Sarkisian—were not considered.