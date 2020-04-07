UFC's Anthony Smith Details 'Terrifying' Home Invasion; Luke Haberman Charged

Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has faced a number of daunting opponents in the Octagon, but surely none were as "terrifying" as the fight he found himself in early Sunday morning.

Smith detailed his encounter with a home invader that lasted more than five minutes until police arrived during an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"I didn't know what he had," Smith said. "Typically people don't break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I'm expecting that I'm gonna hear a gunshot or he's gonna stab me. Like he's got something. I figure I've got about two minutes before whatever he's got takes me out."

He also described the fight as "terrifying" and "one of the toughest" he ever experienced.

Raimondi noted Luke Haberman was charged with first-degree criminal trespass. It is a misdemeanor, and he must report to court in the future.

Smith lives with his wife, mother-in-law and three daughters, and none of them were physically harmed during the incident even though the invader put up a fight.

"No normal human is able to fight like that," Smith said. "I'm by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he's a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him—every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me."

Smith said he will still fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC Lincoln on April 25, although the event may be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.