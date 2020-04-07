UFC's Anthony Smith Details 'Terrifying' Home Invasion; Luke Haberman Charged

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JULY 05: UFC Light Heavyweight Anthony Smith interacts with a fan during the UFC Fan Experience at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center on July 5, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

UFC fighter Anthony Smith has faced a number of daunting opponents in the Octagon, but surely none were as "terrifying" as the fight he found himself in early Sunday morning.

Smith detailed his encounter with a home invader that lasted more than five minutes until police arrived during an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

"I didn't know what he had," Smith said. "Typically people don't break into your house in the middle of the night for any good reasons. I'm expecting that I'm gonna hear a gunshot or he's gonna stab me. Like he's got something. I figure I've got about two minutes before whatever he's got takes me out."

He also described the fight as "terrifying" and "one of the toughest" he ever experienced.

Raimondi noted Luke Haberman was charged with first-degree criminal trespass. It is a misdemeanor, and he must report to court in the future.

Smith lives with his wife, mother-in-law and three daughters, and none of them were physically harmed during the incident even though the invader put up a fight.

Video Play Button

"No normal human is able to fight like that," Smith said. "I'm by no means the baddest dude on the planet. But he's a regular Joe and I had a hard time dealing with him. And he took everything that I gave him—every punch, every knee, every elbow. He took every single one of them and kept fighting me."

Smith said he will still fight against Glover Teixeira at UFC Lincoln on April 25, although the event may be moved because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Related

    UFC 249 Is on Dana White

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC 249 Is on Dana White

    Scott Harris
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White ‘securing a private island’ for fights after UFC 249

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White ‘securing a private island’ for fights after UFC 249

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow

    UFC to Buy Island for Fights

    Dana White says UFC is ‘a day or two away’ from securing private island for fights

    MMA logo
    MMA

    UFC to Buy Island for Fights

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    BE’s Greatest MMA Fight of All Time Tournament: #3 Aldo vs. Mendes 2 VS. #6 Edgar vs. Maynard 3

    MMA logo
    MMA

    BE’s Greatest MMA Fight of All Time Tournament: #3 Aldo vs. Mendes 2 VS. #6 Edgar vs. Maynard 3

    Bloody Elbow
    via Bloody Elbow