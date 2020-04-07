Video: Rockets' Ben McLemore Surprises Fan on IG Live, Gets Emotional Reaction

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 7, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: Ben McLemore #16 of the Houston Rockets looks on in the first half against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on February 20, 2020 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)
Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

An NBA game has not been played since March 11, but in some ways, fans are getting closer than ever to their favorite ballers.

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore surprised a fan on Instagram Live, and the boy was brought to tears when (virtually) face-to-face with "one of his favorite players":

"Aw, man, don't cry," McLemore said. "Dang. This is a special moment for me right here, y'all. This is special right here."

The 2013 seventh overall pick is in his first season with the Rockets after previous stints with the Sacramento Kings (2013-17, 2018-19) and Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18). McLemore was averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 63 games (19 starts) before the hiatus caused by COVID-19.

The Kansas product has refocused his efforts toward fighting the coronavirus:

Video Play Button

There is no plan in place for the NBA to return, though ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last weekend that there is "a significant amount of pessimism" that the 2019-20 season can be salvaged.

Related

    CP3 on Fake Laugh at Kerr 😆

    Paul explains viral meme of him faking a laugh to Steve Kerr: 'Cause wasn't s--t funny'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    CP3 on Fake Laugh at Kerr 😆

    Megan Armstrong
    via Bleacher Report

    Meyers Leonard Raises $70k Toward COVID-19 Relief

    Heat forward hosted 24-hr live stream for donations to reach goal of feeding 1M people in April during COVID-19 pandemic

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Meyers Leonard Raises $70k Toward COVID-19 Relief

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBA Looking at COVID-19 Tests

    NBA and NBPA are assessing rapid-response COVID-19 testing devices; would be critical first step to resuming play

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Report: NBA Looking at COVID-19 Tests

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Teams Can Hold Virtual Meetings with Prospects Ahead of Draft

    Houston Rockets logo
    Houston Rockets

    Report: Teams Can Hold Virtual Meetings with Prospects Ahead of Draft

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report