Video: Rockets' Ben McLemore Surprises Fan on IG Live, Gets Emotional Reaction

Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

An NBA game has not been played since March 11, but in some ways, fans are getting closer than ever to their favorite ballers.

Houston Rockets guard Ben McLemore surprised a fan on Instagram Live, and the boy was brought to tears when (virtually) face-to-face with "one of his favorite players":

"Aw, man, don't cry," McLemore said. "Dang. This is a special moment for me right here, y'all. This is special right here."

The 2013 seventh overall pick is in his first season with the Rockets after previous stints with the Sacramento Kings (2013-17, 2018-19) and Memphis Grizzlies (2017-18). McLemore was averaging 9.8 points and 2.2 rebounds across 63 games (19 starts) before the hiatus caused by COVID-19.

The Kansas product has refocused his efforts toward fighting the coronavirus:

There is no plan in place for the NBA to return, though ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported last weekend that there is "a significant amount of pessimism" that the 2019-20 season can be salvaged.