Chris Paul Explains 2018 Fake Laugh at Warriors' Steve Kerr: 'Wasn't S--t Funny'

The meme of Chris Paul's impressively quick transition from fake-laughing to scowling at Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has taken on countless meanings since 2018, but the Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard disclosed during an Instagram Live session Monday that the origin story is quite simple:

It happened when Kerr's Golden State Warriors were taking on the Houston Rockets, whom Paul played for from 2017-19, on Jan. 20, 2018. The Rockets prevailed 116-108 behind CP3's game-high 33 points.

Paul also welcomed Warriors two-time MVP Stephen Curry on Monday's Live:

Paul has reason to be in high spirits despite the NBA's hiatus having no end in sight. The 34-year-old was the most clutch player in the league during his first year in Oklahoma City while averaging 17.7 points, 6.8 assists, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 63 games for the surprisingly 40-24 Thunder.

Kerr's Warriors, meanwhile, were the only team officially eliminated from the postseason at a league-worst 15-50 before the NBA suspended the season, effective March 12.