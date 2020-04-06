NC State Signee Josh Hall Declares for 2020 NBA Draft, Will Maintain Eligibility

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Small forward Josh Hall is likely attending NC State next year, as has been the plan all along. He's just taking a small detour on his way.

The 6'9", 190-pound 4-star recruit has announced his intention to declare for the NBA draft while maintaining his college eligibility. In a tweet posted Monday night, Hall thanked NC State coach Kevin Keatts and said he wants to gain experience at the "highest level" and compete against the best.

Players are allowed to declare for the NBA if they are at least 19 years old, but to maintain NCAA eligibility, they must withdraw from the pool by June 15—10 days before the 2020 draft is scheduled to take place.

This has become a rather routine option for undergrad athletes who are looking for feedback from professional clubs and their scouts as players. Athletes can then take that information as they decide whether to stay in the draft or return to college for another year. Rarely do high school prospects declare for the NBA before spending a year in college because of the age restriction.

More recently, top recruits like LaMelo Ball and RJ Hampton have decided to forgo a college career in favor of playing professionally overseas.

Hall is listed as the No. 2 high school player in North Carolina behind 5-star Michigan recruit Isaiah Todd. His commitment helped the Wolfpack put together the third-ranked class in the ACC and the eighth-best class in the country.

Aside from the small forward, Keatts earned commitments from 4-star guard Cam Hayes and 3-star forward Nick Farrar. Hall is unquestionably the top prize for NC State this summer, and while it remains likely he still arrives on campus in the fall, it's no longer a certainty.

Making things more difficult for Hall is the fact that the NBA may not host its annual player combine in Chicago this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic. As team facilities remain closed and scouts are left reviewing game film, there may not be an opportunity for players to directly speak to coaching staffs outside of a web meeting.

The league has not made a determination on what the offseason will look like and remains committed to resuming the season in some form this summer.

As for Hall, he can still speak with NBA personnel and receive feedback on his game.

Recruit rankings via 247Sports.