Meyers Leonard Announces 24-Hour Live Stream Raised $70K for COVID-19 Relief

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 7, 2020

Miami Heat forward Meyers Leonard (0) runs up the court after a play during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Miami Heat big man Meyers Leonard raised $70,000 during his 24-hour live-stream session on Twitch that will go toward those struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

On Saturday, he revealed he was raising money with the 24-hour stream and wanted to feed one million people throughout the month of April through Feeding America:

On Monday, he announced the efforts raised $70,000 of the $175,000 he is looking to generate to feed that many people and said "WOW. THANK YOU" to those who participated and helped the cause.

ESPN noted Leonard live-streamed gaming sessions on Call of Duty, Fortnite and other games on the ESPN Esports' Twitch channel as part of the Hammer Classic. He also said he donated $25,000 matched by the league's players association.

The University of Illinois product played the first seven seasons of his career on the Portland Trail Blazers and is averaging 6.1 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season for the Heat.

