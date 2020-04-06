Tua Tagovailoa Reflects on Journey to 2020 NFL Draft in Hype Video

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIApril 7, 2020

SANTA CLARA, CA - JANUARY 07: Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide celebrates his first quarter touchdown throw against the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Championship presented by AT&T at Levi's Stadium on January 7, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wants the NFL world to know he's heard the knocks on him leading up to the draft and he's not running from them. 

As the NFL draft draws closer to starting on April 23, Tagovailoa released a hype video Monday showcasing just how amazing a prospect he was in college and how much adversity he's gone through since his final game with the Crimson Tide. 

It serves as an amazing reminder that this is a 22-year-old who truly only played one full season at Alabama and has plenty more to give. And yet, he's already endured so much. From starting as a backup to Jalen Hurts, coming off the bench to win the national championship in 2018, nearly winning the Heisman Trophy the following year and ultimately suffering a season-ending hip injury before he could complete his junior season. 

The video might not do much to help his draft stock, but it shows he isn't afraid to embrace the negative criticism surrounding him, nor will he allow the positive feedback to inflate his ego. 

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Tagovailoa ranked as his No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 2 quarterback in the 2020 draft class.  

Video Play Button

