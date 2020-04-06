NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Announces Wife Maggie Pregnant with 2nd Child

Kiichiro Sato/Associated Press

The NBA has been on a hiatus since March 12 because of COVID-19, but Commissioner Adam Silver has reason to celebrate in his personal life.

Silver disclosed to TNT's Ernie Johnson during his #NBATogether live-stream chat on Monday that he and his wife, Maggie, are expecting their second daughter in approximately six weeks (15:20 mark):

"As you mentioned, my wife is expecting," Silver said, "so there is a bit of additional anxiety in terms of going into a New York City hospital in the middle of all this. I mean, she's due roughly in mid-May, so we'll see what the circumstances are then, whether it makes sense to deliver in a hospital in New York City. I think Maggie, my wife, has remained very calm."

The Silvers' oldest daughter, Louise, was born in April 2017.

Johnson and Silver mostly discussed the state of the NBA. Johnson asked Silver if he has a better feel for where the league stands than when the season was originally suspended.

"The short answer is no," Silver replied. "Interestingly enough, I think if you and I on March 12 had been asked that same question, both of us would have said, it's hard to imagine that three-plus weeks later we wouldn't have a better understanding of where we are."

Silver continued:

"And in fact, when we initially shut down, we were calling it a hiatus or a pause. There was a notion of 30 days because there wasn't any of the widespread view at that point that our country would in essence be entirely shut down over the next several weeks. And so, the fact is now, sitting here today, I know less in a way than I did then. ... What I have told my folks over the last week is that we should just accept that at least for the month of April, we won't be in a position to make any decisions."

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported over the weekend that the NBA "is angling to set up a deal" with the league's players union "that enables them to shut the season down."

The NBA was the first professional American sports league to announce the suspension of its season on March 11 with the NHL, MLB and MLS following suit on March 12.