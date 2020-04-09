WWE TBT: How Does Every Match from WWE Backlash 2002 Hold Up?

4 of 5

When Raw owner Ric Flair drafted The Undertaker with the No. 1 pick in the WWE Draft, he knew he was getting an enormous pain in the ass based solely on their intensely personal rivalry that culminated in a bloody brawl at WrestleMania X-8. He also recognized the anti-authority history of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin.

When those two Superstars collided with a shot at the WWE Undisputed Championship at stake, Flair knew he had to interject himself and he did just that, booking himself as the guest referee.

Austin and Undertaker, two familiar foes with hundreds of matches against each other to draw from, wrestled a painfully dull match that even the crowd had trouble investing in.

Stone Cold would fire off a flurry of offense but get cut right back down by Big Evil.

Then came the first of Flair's two bumps.

Austin dropped his opponent with a Stone Cold Stunner but there was no referee to make the count. When Flair recovered, Undertaker downed Austin and the slow pace commenced. Another ref bump saw The Deadman use a chair on Austin, only for Stone Cold to kick out at the last second when Flair initiated the count.

Moments later, The Phenom kicked the same chair back in the face of his opponent and made the cover. Flair missed Austin's foot on the rope and awarded the win to his sworn enemy.

Result

Undertaker defeated Austin

Grade

F

Analysis

This was proof that even the most decorated and celebrated performers are not immune to bad nights. The pieces were in place for a drama-filled, story-heavy match if nothing else but what ensued was a horrifically boring, slow and uninteresting match between two guys not at all associated with those terms.

A totally disjointed match in which it never once felt like Austin and Undertaker were on the same page, it became bogged down in overbooking and unnecessary referee bumps that only highlighted how absurdly boring the contest was.

Historical Significance

As fondly as the American Badass persona is remembered, it was in that role that Undertaker first heard rumblings of being too old and needing to retire. When looking at his body of work at that time, some of the criticism was certainly warranted.

Slow and sluggish, with a very limited skill set that did not seem to extend much beyond basic kicks, punches and the occasional implementation of a standing dragon sleeper, he was not a particularly interesting performer.

That he constantly looked to be working in some pain did not help matters.

It was not until he returned to his Deadman persona and began introducing elements of Mixed Martial Arts while working with stars like Kurt Angle, Edge and Batista that he was able to evolve as an in-ring performer and go on the greatest run of his career from that perspective.





