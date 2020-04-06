Purdue's Matt Haarms Enters Transfer Portal, over 25 Schools Express Interest

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIApril 6, 2020

Purdue center Matt Haarms (32) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. Purdue defeated Iowa 104-68. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Purdue announced earlier Monday that Matt Haarms is entering the transfer portal, and the 7'3" center disclosed to ESPN's Jeff Borzello that 25 schools have already reached out to him:

"Just believe I needed a change of scenery to take my game to the next level," Haarms told Borzello, "don't have anything but positive things to say about Purdue, but I just felt like it was time to move on."

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, "Purdue was blindsided" by Haarms' desire to transfer.  

The center will be a graduate transfer, per Borzello, granting him immediate eligibility next season.

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    More than 20 schools reach out to Purdue transfer Matt Haarms

    Purdue Basketball logo
    Purdue Basketball

    More than 20 schools reach out to Purdue transfer Matt Haarms

    ScoutHoops.com
    via ScoutHoops.com

    So Who Replaces Matt Haarms?

    Purdue Basketball logo
    Purdue Basketball

    So Who Replaces Matt Haarms?

    Hammer and Rails
    via Hammer and Rails

    Round Table - Matt Haarms is Transferring

    Purdue Basketball logo
    Purdue Basketball

    Round Table - Matt Haarms is Transferring

    Hammer and Rails
    via Hammer and Rails

    Matt Haarms Probably Transferred Because Purdue Made Him Cut His Hair (No, Not Really)

    Purdue Basketball logo
    Purdue Basketball

    Matt Haarms Probably Transferred Because Purdue Made Him Cut His Hair (No, Not Really)

    Boiled Sports
    via Boiled Sports