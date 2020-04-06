Purdue's Matt Haarms Enters Transfer Portal, over 25 Schools Express Interest

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

Purdue announced earlier Monday that Matt Haarms is entering the transfer portal, and the 7'3" center disclosed to ESPN's Jeff Borzello that 25 schools have already reached out to him:

"Just believe I needed a change of scenery to take my game to the next level," Haarms told Borzello, "don't have anything but positive things to say about Purdue, but I just felt like it was time to move on."

According to Stadium's Jeff Goodman, "Purdue was blindsided" by Haarms' desire to transfer.

The center will be a graduate transfer, per Borzello, granting him immediate eligibility next season.

