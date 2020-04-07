WWE Money in the Bank Match Card Predictions After WrestleMania 2020

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Until we hear otherwise, WWE looks like it will continue to run shows out of the Performance Center, which means Money in the Bank on May 10 will still probably happen.

The MITB pay-per-view is one of the most exciting events of the year because it delivers at least two ladder matches with six or more Superstars competing for the coveted briefcase hanging above the ring that gives them a title shot at a time and place of their choosing.

Except for a few notable exceptions such as John Cena, almost everyone who has held the briefcase has cashed it in successfully to win the WWE or Universal Championship.

But that is not all we will see. The rest of the card needs to be filled. We already know we will get at least two ladder matches. Let's look at what else WWE should book for the event.