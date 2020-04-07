WWE Money in the Bank Match Card Predictions After WrestleMania 2020April 7, 2020
WWE Money in the Bank Match Card Predictions After WrestleMania 2020
Until we hear otherwise, WWE looks like it will continue to run shows out of the Performance Center, which means Money in the Bank on May 10 will still probably happen.
The MITB pay-per-view is one of the most exciting events of the year because it delivers at least two ladder matches with six or more Superstars competing for the coveted briefcase hanging above the ring that gives them a title shot at a time and place of their choosing.
Except for a few notable exceptions such as John Cena, almost everyone who has held the briefcase has cashed it in successfully to win the WWE or Universal Championship.
But that is not all we will see. The rest of the card needs to be filled. We already know we will get at least two ladder matches. Let's look at what else WWE should book for the event.
Lacey Evans vs. Bayley
Bayley retained her title in a competitive Fatal 5-Way elimination match at WrestleMania. The one woman who came closest to beating her was Lacey Evans.
Since Sasha Banks didn't turn on her best friend, she probably won't be challenging her for the title, at least not anytime soon.
Bayley is going to need a new challenger, and The Sassy Southern Belle makes the most sense after what we saw Sunday night at WrestleMania 36.
Naomi is also in the running but her high-flying style makes her more suited for the MITB match. Evans can hit a moonsault but is not known for being a big risk-taker.
Evans and Bayley have worked together several times and their encounters get better with every match. Even if The Lady loses, getting a title shot still keeps her near the top of the pack.
Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
Nia Jax returned to WWE on Raw after spending almost a year on the shelf due to double knee surgery. She is back and appears to be on the warpath.
She destroyed Deonna Purrazzo on Monday while debuting a new DDT finisher she adopted from Paige. She looked refreshed and ready to get back into the title scene.
Becky Lynch may end up facing Shayna Baszler again, but it would be better if WWE saved their rematch for a later date so The Queen of Spades can regain some of the momentum she lost.
The Man has talked a big game for an entire year and backed it up by retaining her title against every challenger. The one woman who could change all that is Jax.
Booking this for MITB puts Jax right back in the thick of things while giving Lynch a fresh challenger. It's what is best for everyone right now.
Sonya Deville vs. Mandy Rose
When Mandy Rose walked down the ramp at WrestleMania 36 during Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler and slapped Sonya Deville in the face, every fan at home probably got up and cheered.
The Golden Goddess and Otis are finally together and all is right with the world, but her former best friend still needs to be dealt with.
Deville betrayed Rose's friendship by sabotaging her date with the Heavy Machinery star on Valentine's Day. That is not the kind of thing a person just forgets.
These two need to have a proper singles match to work out their feelings. It's even possible they do not break up as a tag team if Rose feels like Deville learns her lesson at some point. The women's tag team division can't afford to lose another pairing.
Heavy Machinery vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler
Speaking of Otis, one win over Dolph Ziggler does not mean this feud is over. The Showoff probably thinks he was wronged and is going to want some measure of retribution.
Another singles match would be fine but it would be better if Tucker Knight and Robert Roode were added to the equation to make things a little more competitive.
As great as it has been to watch Otis get this push, Heavy Machinery needs to remain a tag team. There is too much potential for WWE not to do something with them.
Roode and Ziggler are gifted performers who can have a great match against Otis and Tucker at Money in the Bank.
Drew Gulak vs. Sami Zayn
Sami Zayn successfully defended his intercontinental title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania in a solid match, but this is not the end of the story.
Drew Gulak is the one who should get the big push in this storyline and Bryan is the perfect person to guide him toward his first title outside of the cruiserweight division.
Frankly, it should have been Gulak who challenged Zayn in the first place since he defeated Shinsuke Nakamura to earn The Yes Man his title opportunity, but it's understandable why WWE wanted a bigger name like Bryan on the 'Mania card.
Since MITB is a smaller PPV compared to what we saw this past weekend, it is the perfect opportunity to reward Gulak for his great work in recent weeks by giving him a high-profile championship match.
What would you like to see booked for Money in the Bank? Sound off in the comments section.