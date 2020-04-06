Watch Chris Paul Credit Stephen Curry for Viral 2015 Crossover: 'You Got Me'

Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul still hasn't forgotten when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his ankles on the court in 2015.

Paul is widely regarded as a dogged defender, but Curry made him look foolish five years ago. The two-time NBA MVP dropped him to the floor with a behind-the-back crossover before sinking a baseline jumper.

Paul was magnanimous when addressing the play in an Instagram chat with Curry (h/t SportsCenter):

The 15-year veteran explained that embarrassing moments like that are to be expected when you play long enough in the NBA. Curry went on to list some of the times he recalled getting crossed up on the court.

The fact that people are still talking about Curry's slick piece of dribbling today shows it was clearly an exceptional case.