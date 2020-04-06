Watch Chris Paul Credit Stephen Curry for Viral 2015 Crossover: 'You Got Me'

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK - OCTOBER 27: Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder talks with Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors after the game on October 27, 2019 at Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2019 NBAE (Photo by Zach Beeker/NBAE via Getty Images)
Zach Beeker/Getty Images

Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul still hasn't forgotten when Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry broke his ankles on the court in 2015.

Paul is widely regarded as a dogged defender, but Curry made him look foolish five years ago. The two-time NBA MVP dropped him to the floor with a behind-the-back crossover before sinking a baseline jumper.

Paul was magnanimous when addressing the play in an Instagram chat with Curry (h/t SportsCenter):

The 15-year veteran explained that embarrassing moments like that are to be expected when you play long enough in the NBA. Curry went on to list some of the times he recalled getting crossed up on the court.

The fact that people are still talking about Curry's slick piece of dribbling today shows it was clearly an exceptional case.

Video Play Button

Related

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Rockets pass on Yao Ming for another big man. Here are all the selections ⬇️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Re-Drafting 2002 NBA Class 📝

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: NBPA Postpones Call with Agents About Contract Payments

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LaVar Ball Maintains He'd Beat Michael Jordan 1-on-1, Cites Sons' Talent

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Tatum, Beal to Provide Food 🙏

    Tatum will work with organizations to provide meals in Boston and with Beal in their hometown of St. Louis

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Tatum, Beal to Provide Food 🙏

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report