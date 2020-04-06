Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Set for UFC 249 Fight Card After Khabib's Exit

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 06: Tony Ferguson interacts with media during the UFC 249 press conference at T-Mobile Arena on March 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Chris Unger/Getty Images

Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje on April 18 for the interim lightweight championship, UFC president Dana White confirmed on Monday: 

The fight comes in the wake of White confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov had dropped out of the fight. He had originally been scheduled to take on Ferguson.   

                  

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

