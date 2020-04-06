Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje Set for UFC 249 Fight Card After Khabib's Exit

Chris Unger/Getty Images

Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje on April 18 for the interim lightweight championship, UFC president Dana White confirmed on Monday:

The fight comes in the wake of White confirming that Khabib Nurmagomedov had dropped out of the fight. He had originally been scheduled to take on Ferguson.

