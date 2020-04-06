Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger on Injury Rehab: 'I'll Be Ready When It's Time'

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger doesn't know when NFL teams will be permitted to hold workouts or practices again. But he knows he'll be good to go once that day comes.

"Oh, yeah, absolutely," he said, per Ed Bouchette of The Athletic. "My plan was to be out there doing individuals, doing one-on-one routes during OTAs and minicamps. That obviously is not going to happen. But if I was ready then, I'll be ready when it's time."

He added that his rehabilitation on his right elbow is going well:

"Now that we don't have those (practices), we took a step back and backed up a week. We said let's just make sure and slow it down some more and take it even a step slower. It's going really, really well, though. The doctor is very ultra-conservative moving forward. We're just trying to be smart, and putting the brakes on me a lot because I was kind of, 'Go, go, go.' You know me, trying to get back out there."

