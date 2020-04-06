Tom Brady Talked About Potentially Extending NFL Career Until He's 48 Years Old

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

Tom Brady's two-year contract in Tampa may not be the final chapter of his NFL story after all.

Ian O'Connor of ESPN appeared on WEEI on Monday, saying Brady has spoken about potentially playing until he's 48 years old.

"I had a phone conversation with him—what about an hour—two, three years ago where we were talking about Tom Brady playing until age 46, 47, maybe even 48," O'Connor said. "I don't think he's stopping at 45—I really don't. I never thought he was gonna stop at 45. I think he's got four, five years left."

