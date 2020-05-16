The 10 Best College Football Teams of All Time

1 of 11

1945 Army Black Knights: Army defeated five ranked teams and produced five shutouts in this 9-0 campaign. Running backs Doc Blanchard and Glenn Davis finished first and second, respectively, in Heisman Trophy voting.

1947 Michigan Wolverines: Capped by a 49-0 beatdown of USC in the Rose Bowl, Michigan went 10-0 with six shutouts.

1947 Notre Dame Fighting Irish: They finished 9-0 and allowed only 52 points all season. Notre Dame quarterback Johnny Lujack won the Heisman that season.

1968 Ohio State Buckeyes: Ohio State toppled second-ranked USC 27-16 in the Rose Bowl to claim the championship. This is the same season in which head coach Woody Hayes opted to go for a two-point conversion after already hanging 50 on rival Michigan.

1974 Oklahoma Sooners: Although being on NCAA probation for recruiting violations kept Oklahoma from winning a title, history doesn't forget this dominant year. The Sooners led the country with 43.0 points per game and ended 11-0 with 10 victories of at least 14 points.

1987 Miami Hurricanes: Miami opened and closed 1987 with three straight wins over ranked opponents, including No. 4 Florida State and, in the Orange Bowl for the title, No. 1 Oklahoma. The 'Canes ceded just 10.4 points per game.

1994 Penn State Nittany Lions: Nebraska claimed the national title, but Penn State had a spectacular year. Quarterback Kerry Collins and running back Ki-Jana Carter led the Nittany Lions to a nation-best 47 points per game, and they defeated four Top 25 teams and finished with a 12-0 record.

2008 Florida Gators: The September loss to Ole Miss keeps Florida in the honorable mentions. It also served as the spark for quarterback Tim Tebow's speech and a ridiculous end to the year. The Gators trashed six Top 25 foes by a combined score of 256-86.

2013 Florida State Seminoles: At the time, Florida State set a single-season record with 723 total points. Quarterback Jameis Winston won the Heisman, and the 'Noles walloped four Top 25 opponents by at least 38 points before edging Auburn for the national title.