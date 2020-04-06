Pep Guardiola's Mother Dolors Sala Carrio Dies from Coronavirus at Age 82

Michael Regan/Getty Images

The mother of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has died in Barcelona after contracting the coronavirus, the club announced Monday.

Dolors Sala Carrio was 82.

"Everyone associated with the club sends their most heartfelt sympathy at this most distressing time to Pep, his family and all their friends," Manchester City said.

Guardiola donated €1 million to the Medical College of Barcelona in March to aid in the country's relief effort.

He also posted a video message instructing City supporters to remain at home to limit the spread of COVID-19:

According to CNN, the World Health Organization has confirmed nearly 1.3 million cases of coronavirus across the world amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Spain has the second-highest number of cases (135,032) and deaths (13,055).