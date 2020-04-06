Report: UFC 249 Venue Close to Being Secured; Fight Card to Be Announced Monday

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The UFC might be zeroing in on a new venue for its UFC 249 event April 18.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani reported Sunday the promotion hasn't officially secured a location but that a city on the West Coast is emerging as the likely candidate.

In a response to a fake Helwani Twitter account, UFC President Dana White said he plans to announce the full UFC 249 card as well Monday:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.