WWE Stars in Desperate Need of Makeover or New Direction After WrestleMania 36

4 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

WWE has teased a feud between Bayley and Sasha Banks for two years. Every time tension gets high, though, everyone backpedals and everything is fine between the best friends.

Even in August 2018, it felt dragged out, and it's limped on ever since.

Whoever is responsible for this program doesn't understand the difference between a slow burn and a story in which nothing happens over a long period of time.

Bayley has had the SmackDown Women's Championship since May 19, 2019—outside of a four-day stint when it was on Charlotte Flair. She hasn't had one well-told feud for too many months to remember.

That's why her title defense at WrestleMania 36 was quantity over quality, throwing as many women on the roster into a match instead of creating a one-on-one rivalry.

The only interesting card that could have been played was if Banks had won the title and finally started their feud. But that didn't happen. They're still buddies. Any issues are still buried.

Perpetually waiting for the initial incident to kick the story off is bad writing, as WWE can't get past the first act with these two.

Imagine how bad Star Wars would be if it was two hours of Luke Skywalker wanting to join the fight, but never leaving Tatooine. Would anyone love Jurassic Park if the film kept teasing the dinosaurs breaking free, only to have everyone casually observe them in captivity with no escape?

The worst-case scenario will be if a new challenger steps up to face Bayley, only for her to retain the title with help from her friend and keep this cycle going.

WWE needs to do the deed with this feud. If Bayley and Banks aren't clashing by the end of Money in the Bank on May 10, the question will be: Why does The Role Model even have the title?