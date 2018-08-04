4 Reasons Why WWE Is Slowly Dragging Along the Bayley and Sasha Banks FeudAugust 4, 2018
4 Reasons Why WWE Is Slowly Dragging Along the Bayley and Sasha Banks Feud
Bayley and Sasha Banks have been linked ever since their days in NXT when The Four Horsewomen of WWE began making waves, but their current feud has had people scratching their heads for months.
At first, Banks seemed like an obvious choice to turn heel on The Hugger and set another feud in motion over the Women's Championship, but nothing ever came of it.
Then Bayley began being the aggressor more recently, but Kurt Angle sent them to counseling and they seemed to mend their friendship thanks to some help from the legendary Dr. Shelby.
The start-and-stop nature of their storyline has been frustrating for some fans of the WWE Universe who prefer a more coherent story, but there are a few good reasons why management might be dragging it out as long as it has been.
This article will look at four reasons why WWE has kept the Banks and Bayley storyline going so long.
It's Something to Keep Them Away from the Title
For the first year following the change from the "Diva's division" to the "Women's division," WWE kept the Four Horsewomen at the forefront of the action.
Along with Charlotte and Becky Lynch, Bayley and Banks were the focal points of most storylines. They had earned those spots after putting on countless great matches, but they had to step aside so others could follow in their footsteps.
The Riott Squad, Carmella, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose, Nia Jax, Alexa Bliss and a handful of other women have stepped up and shown the world they were just as hungry for success.
Only having one women's title for each brand means there will only be so much screentime to go around, so some Superstars have to sit on the sidelines so others can be featured.
With Ronda Rousey being in the hunt for gold, Bayley and Banks are better off with their own storyline. It keeps them busy until it's time to put them back in the rotation for title matches.
Old School Booking
When it comes to modern pro wrestling, we simply don't see the kind of long-term storylines we used to during the '70s, '80s and early '90s.
Storylines used to drag on for several months regularly, but back then, it was easier to pull something like this off because the promotions didn't have to address it every single week on television.
Having two people carry a story for the better part of a year is asking a lot, but Bayley and Banks are skilled and popular enough to pull it off.
However, WWE risks losing fans for both women if the payoff after nearly a year isn't what the WWE Universe is hoping for, so let's hope management has something planned and isn't just winging this whole thing.
Waiting for Evolution
The announcement of the first all women's pay-per-view was another milestone for the division, but it also may have told us why this storyline has persisted.
If WWE wanted to do a big heel turn for one of them to set up a showdown, having it happen at Evolution would help make the event memorable.
SummerSlam is where the actual turn would have to happen so WWE would have enough time to properly build toward the final chapter in this story.
With Banks and Bayley being two of the most popular and recognizable stars in the division, it would make perfect sense to give them a spotlight at the PPV, especially with their history of producing instant classics in the ring.
For those who weren't aware, The Boss and The Hugger won the 2015 NXT Match of the Year. That's how good they are together.
A Women's Tag Team Division
Unfortunately, the possibility exists that WWE never intended to have them end up at each other's throats at all. The good news is it may have something to do with a potential women's tag team division.
If the company is planning on launching a set of tag titles for the ladies, Bayley and Banks would be perfect choices as the inaugural champions.
They have great in-ring chemistry due to their friendship, a long history, large following and the kind of popularity needed to legitimize the championship early on.
WWE has been good at spacing out these historic moments for the women's division, so it wasn't about to lump the Evolution PPV and a new set of titles together. In fact, it might not be until next year when WWE launches a tag team division, if at all.
What do you think? Why do you think WWE has kept this storyline going for so long?