4 Reasons Why WWE Is Slowly Dragging Along the Bayley and Sasha Banks Feud

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Bayley and Sasha Banks have been linked ever since their days in NXT when The Four Horsewomen of WWE began making waves, but their current feud has had people scratching their heads for months.

At first, Banks seemed like an obvious choice to turn heel on The Hugger and set another feud in motion over the Women's Championship, but nothing ever came of it.

Then Bayley began being the aggressor more recently, but Kurt Angle sent them to counseling and they seemed to mend their friendship thanks to some help from the legendary Dr. Shelby.

The start-and-stop nature of their storyline has been frustrating for some fans of the WWE Universe who prefer a more coherent story, but there are a few good reasons why management might be dragging it out as long as it has been.

This article will look at four reasons why WWE has kept the Banks and Bayley storyline going so long.