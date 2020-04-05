DeMarcus Cousins Routed by Andre Drummond in ESPN NBA 2K Players Tournament

Layne Murdoch/Getty Images

Andre Drummond has never advanced in the playoffs during his NBA career, but he officially has in the virtual world.

The Cleveland Cavaliers big man used the Los Angeles Lakers and defeated DeMarcus Cousins with ease in Sunday's opening round of the single-elimination NBA 2K Players Tournament. Cousins used the Brooklyn Nets but was unable to stop Drummond's offensive attack in a convincing 101-49 defeat.

The 16-player bracket was seeded based on the players' NBA 2K ratings, and Drummond was the No. 6 seed to Cousins' No. 11 seed.

Drummond looked like a favorite from the start, jumping out to a 14-2 lead and extending the lead in a dominant second half. Cousins had no answer for his former Lakers teammates, as LeBron James ran the offense while Anthony Davis fittingly busted out some impressive moves in the paint during the big-man showdown.

Cousins did his best with Kevin Durant to counter the dynamic duo, but he, like many teams across the league in the actual NBA, couldn't string together enough stops against the Purple and Gold to keep it close.

There was some strategy involved for each player, as they could only use the team they chose once in the entire tournament.

Drummond thought about using his own Cavaliers before switching it up and taking the safe route with one of the league's best teams:

He will have the NBA's other 29 teams at his disposal in the second round when he faces No. 14 seed Patrick Beverley. If the opening round was any indication, that should be a closer matchup after the Los Angeles Clippers guard handled Hassan Whiteside in his first game.