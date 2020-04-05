Watch Bianca Belair Destroy Zelina Vega After Street Profits Win at WrestleMania

Credit: WWE.com

Bianca Belair appears to have arrived.

Belair made the save for The Street Profits following their win over Austin Theory and Angel Garza at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday. Zelina Vega joined in with Theory and Garza for a post-match assault, which brought out The EST of WWE NXT.

Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley for the NXT Women's Championship. It's safe to assume Ripley will stay down in NXT to avenge her loss and take back the title. Combine that with Flair's temporary departure from Raw, and the timing is right for Belair to make the jump to the main roster.

Of course, her WrestleMania appearance could be more of a one-off that provided a nod to her marriage with Montez Ford.

Belair's attack on Vega provides fans with one reason to tune in to Raw on Monday night.