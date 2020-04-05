Video: Devin Booker Laughs Off Playing with Suns in NBA 2K Players Tournament

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistApril 6, 2020

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) celebrates a 3-pointer against the Portland Trail Blazers by Suns' Aron Baynes, near guard Ricky Rubio (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 6, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Devin Booker may be the Phoenix Suns' go-to player, but even he knows there are better teams to choose when trying to actually win.

Booker faced off against Michael Porter Jr. in the first round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Sunday and decided against using his own squad. Porter suggested he would choose his own Denver Nuggets if Booker was the Suns, and the guard laughed off the idea:

Booker chose the Milwaukee Bucks, while Porter chose the Los Angeles Lakers.

It's hard to argue with the University of Kentucky product's logic. He had the opportunity to use Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks instead of a Phoenix team that is 26-39 on the season and not exactly in the best position to compete against the upper echelon of teams in a video game tournament.

Phoenix fans surely won't like to see Booker laughing off the idea of his team competing for victory in the NBA 2K tournament, but he was just maximizing his chances of winning in the closest thing there is to actual NBA competition with the league on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

