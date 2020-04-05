Premier League Reportedly Has 'Tentative Agreement' to Resume Season in June

ISABEL INFANTES/Getty Images

The Premier League reportedly has a "tentative agreement" in place for games to resume by June with most of the world's sports on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to David Maddock of the Mirror, there was an emergency meeting Friday when a plan was discussed with government officials. The idea is holding games during the summer in "strictly controlled conditions behind closed doors" where players would be kept as isolated as possible to limit their overall contact with the outside world.

Maddock noted government health officials hope the coronavirus peak in the United Kingdom will come and go in the coming weeks, which could create a situation where games would be safer by the summer.

Since fans likely won't have the chance to attend games by then, there have also been discussions about a free-to-air agreement so more games are available to wider audiences on television.

If games do come back by June, players would likely shift into training mode by May.

The Premier League, like so many other aspects of social life, has been directly impacted by the coronavirus. Chelsea player Callum Hudson-Odoi and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta are among those who tested positive for the coronavirus.

What's more, some of the teams have been heavily criticized for the way they have handled the pandemic, particularly when it comes to placing staff members on leave and using the government's job retention scheme.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville said the league is handling the situation "terribly."

If play does resume, Liverpool sits atop the table with a 27-1-1 record for 82 points. The club is well ahead of second-place Manchester City, which has 57 points.