Knicks' Kevin Knox Talks LeBron James, Favorite Kentucky Moment in Twitter Q&A

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Kevin Knox II joined the NBA's official Twitter account Sunday to answer some questions from fans. The New York Knicks second-year forward touched on a number of topics, from playing on Christmas at Madison Square Garden to meeting his basketball idol, LeBron James.

"Just the way that he plays the game, all-around playmaker," Knox said of James. "Really can score from three levels. One of the greatest players of all time."

Knox also said that James offered him some advice after the two met following a matchup last season. Former Knicks head coach David Fizdale—who was on the Miami Heat staff during James' time with the team—set up the meeting:

["LeBron] gave me a couple of tips here and there. It was just a great talk. Anytime you get to talk to a player like LeBron, you just sit there and listen, you don't really say much, just soak it all in. You really just listen to the advice that he's giving you. I think one of the biggest things that he said was, 'Just stay locked in throughout the whole season.' There's going to be ups and downs, social media is going to try to bring you down, there's going to be times when they hype you up, but he was just telling me to stay levelheaded because there's times he doesn't have great games. He's not really worried about what people are saying, he's just getting back into the lab, getting back into the gym, putting more work in."

Knox also broke down his favorite game at Kentucky, when he scored 34 points on the road against West Virginia, helping the Wildcats erase a 17-point deficit in the second half and earn an 83-76 win.

"We came out in the second half and just lit it up," Knox recalled. "I had a great game, my teammates did a really great job in that game. What made that game so special was just the atmosphere at West Virginia. All college players know the atmosphere there is ridiculous. It was packed, fans on the court, it was a crazy game."

Finally, he said he was happiest with his improvements on the defensive side of the ball from his rookie to sophomore season.

"Being more active, getting more blocks, more steals. Being more locked in," Knox said. "I think that was one of the biggest things I took away, that I really worked on hard this summer."

The second-year forward hasn't had a great second season, however, averaging just 6.4 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.9 minutes per game. That's a major setback after he posted 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 28.8 minutes per game as a rookie, making 57 starts. This year, he's been given just four starts.

It hasn't helped that the Knicks inexplicably added a slew of big men in the offseason, creating a logjam at the forward position. But Knox's sophomore campaign has been a disappointment, though at just 20 years old, he has plenty of time to find his stride in the NBA.