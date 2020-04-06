WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Should Vince McMahon Stick with 2-Night Format?April 6, 2020
WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Should Vince McMahon Stick with 2-Night Format?
For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania was held over two days as the company was forced to relocate the show to its Performance Center because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The last several 'Manias have been marathons, sometimes coming close to eight total hours when the pre-show is included. For some fans, that is too long to sit in an uncomfortable plastic seat in a stadium.
Some main events have suffered from a crowd of tired fans who just want the show to end so they can go home. WWE may have unintentionally found a solution to this problem.
Instead of holding an NXT TakeOver special on Saturday and a long WrestleMania on Sunday, WWE could choose to continue 'Mania as a two-day event moving forward.
There are a lot of pros and cons on both sides of this. Let's look at it from both sides to see if making WrestleMania a permanent two-day pay-per-view is the right decision.
Results
- Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak.
- Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors.
- Elias defeated King Corbin.
- Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler.
- Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan.
- John Morrison defeated Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston.
- Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins.
- Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg.
- The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles.
- Liv Morgan defeated Natalya.
- Charlotte defeated Rhea Ripley.
- Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley.
- Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler.
- Edge defeated Randy Orton.
- The Street Profits defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory.
- Bayley retained the SmackDown women's title.
- Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena.
- Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar.
Before we get into the pros and cons, here is a list of the results from both nights and the order in which they aired.
Night One
Night Two
The Argument for One Night
For 35 years, WrestleMania was a one-night spectacle like the Super Bowl. It was always held on a Sunday, and the pay-per-view has become one of the most anticipated events of the year.
There is something special about knowing there is only one chance to see something every year. People plan big parties to watch with their friends and family and go to restaurants to watch it with strangers.
From a logistical standpoint, having one show might be easier on WWE and the host stadium. Can you imagine how long it would take to clean a stadium after WrestleMania only to have everybody come back the next night and leave their garbage all over the place again?
NXT TakeOver is usually held in a smaller venue nearby that also hosts the episodes of Raw and SmackDown that bookend the weekend. That makes it easier for 'Mania to take place in a larger stadium.
Speaking of TakeOver, NXT sees a big bump in viewership during WrestleMania weekend. WWE may not want to give that up because it allows future stars to be exposed to the casual fans.
If WrestleMania was two nights, TakeOver would be moved to a different weekend where it wouldn't have as much attention.
The Argument for Two Nights
WrestleMania is WWE's biggest event of the year, but sometimes it feels a little too big. By the time we get to the sixth hour of coverage, the crowd is noticeably less enthusiastic.
If the show was four hours long each night over the course of a weekend, the WWE Universe could be more refreshed for the second half after being able to sleep for a night.
This would also give WWE the ability to bill two matches as proper main events. The company always pushed a few bouts as main event-level, but the final contest on any card is always looked at as the real main event.
When it comes to attendance figures, WWE loves to tout how many people attend 'Mania every year. With two nights, they can claim twice as many tickets were sold to make it sound even more impressive.
WWE also spends a lot of money building an entire set for just one show. Getting two nights out of it is a better investment. The company could even sell sponsorships for each night to different companies for a little extra profit.
Even the WWE crew would benefit. Cameramen and the whole backstage production crew would probably prefer two four-hour shows to one long PPV.
Conclusion
When you look at both sides of this argument, there are more pros than cons when it comes to making WrestleMania a two-day PPV.
WWE already bills WrestleMania as an entire week of events with everything going on at Axxess, Raw, SmackDown and NXT. It may as well make the actual PPV even bigger.
Two shorter shows are better for the crew and the fans, especially those who attend the PPV in person. And if WWE sells tickets to each night separately, more people will be able to make the trip.
It would take some logistical juggling on WWE's part, but it wouldn't be impossible. Other than NXT losing out on some additional exposure, there aren't many downsides.
What do you think? Should WWE make WrestleMania a two-night event from now on?