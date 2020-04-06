WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Should Vince McMahon Stick with 2-Night Format?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

For the first time in WWE history, WrestleMania was held over two days as the company was forced to relocate the show to its Performance Center because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The last several 'Manias have been marathons, sometimes coming close to eight total hours when the pre-show is included. For some fans, that is too long to sit in an uncomfortable plastic seat in a stadium.

Some main events have suffered from a crowd of tired fans who just want the show to end so they can go home. WWE may have unintentionally found a solution to this problem.

Instead of holding an NXT TakeOver special on Saturday and a long WrestleMania on Sunday, WWE could choose to continue 'Mania as a two-day event moving forward.

There are a lot of pros and cons on both sides of this. Let's look at it from both sides to see if making WrestleMania a permanent two-day pay-per-view is the right decision.