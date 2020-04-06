WWE WrestleMania 36 Results: Star Ratings for All Matches from Full Show

Photo courtesy of WWE.com

WWE's two-night broadcast of WrestleMania 36 opened Saturday night with Stephanie McMahon delivering a message, stating that this year's WrestleMania would be "the most different of all" and would hopefully provide entertainment during these tough times.

That certainly ended up being the case on both accounts.

WrestleMania 36 was unique and featured plenty of entertaining moments throughout the weekend. There were numerous title changes, a pair of cinematic-style matches and thrilling stipulation bouts that delivered despite the lack of an audience.

Here are star ratings for every match that took place at this year's WrestleMania, followed by a closer look at the three best matches of the weekend.

Star Ratings for Full Card

Saturday Matches

Boneyard Match: The Undertaker defeated AJ Styles (****½)

Universal Championship Match: Braun Strowman defeated Goldberg to win the title (½*)

No Disqualification Match: Kevin Owens defeated Seth Rollins (****)

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: John Morrison (The Miz and Morrison) defeated Kofi Kingston (The New Day) and Jimmy Uso (The Usos) to retain (****¼)

Intercontinental Championship Match: Sami Zayn defeated Daniel Bryan to retain (***¼)

Raw Women's Championship Match: Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Baszler to retain (***¾)

Elias defeated King Corbin (**)

Women's Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross defeated The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane) to win the titles (***½)

Cesaro defeated Drew Gulak (***)

Sunday Matches

WWE Championship Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the title (*¾)

Firefly Fun House Match: "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt defeated John Cena (****)

Smackdown Women's Championship Fatal 5-Way Elimination Match: Bayley defeated Lacey Evans, Sasha Banks, Naomi and Tamina to retain (***½)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford) defeated Angel Garza and Austin Theory to retain (***¼)

Last Man Standing Match: Edge defeated Randy Orton (****)

Otis defeated Dolph Ziggler (***)

Aleister Black defeated Bobby Lashley (**¾)

NXT Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley to win the title (****¼)

Liv Morgan defeated Natalya (**½)

Matches of the Nights

The Undertaker buries AJ Styles in first Boneyard Match

This was a textbook example of how to execute a cinematic-style match, as The Undertaker and AJ Styles put on a thrilling 35-minute show to end the first night of WrestleMania. And who would've thought that a 55-year-old Undertaker would be the most entertaining part of WrestleMania in 2020?

While Sunday's Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena also provided some entertaining moments, it was less of a "match" than the boneyard brawl between Undertaker and Styles. Fighting around gravestones and abandoned buildings, Undertaker and Styles got physical and aggressive in a matchup that was done perfectly to fit their feud, which got personal in recent weeks on Monday Night Raw.

The Undertaker entered to Metallica while riding his motorcycle, fended off a druid army, disposed of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows and lastly buried Styles in a grave plot. All the while, Undertaker and Styles traded verbal barbs in a way that couldn't be heard in a traditional wrestling match.

The music, editing and cinematic feel allowed WWE to make The Undertaker look better than he has in years. So, if he wants to keep competing in these latter stages of his career, this may be the most entertaining way to do it. Who wouldn't want to watch another Boneyard Match in the future after seeing this one?

Charlotte Flair takes down Rhea Ripley to win NXT Women's Championship

The entertainment carried over directly into the opener of Sunday's WrestleMania broadcast as Women's Royal Rumble winner Charlotte Flair took on NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley in a first-time match between two of the best female wrestlers in the company today.

It ended up being Sunday's most entertaining match, as Flair won the NXT Women's Championship for the second time in her career and for the first time since she became the second woman to win the title at NXT TakeOver on May 29, 2014.

Flair and Ripley told a great story in the ring, as Flair kicked out of a Riptide by Ripley early then went on to target Ripley's injured left knee throughout the match. While some of the matches filmed with no fans at the WWE Performance Center had some awkward moments and interactions, Flair and Ripley did a great job of trash-talking while fighting to give the match an added element.

With Flair making Ripley tap out to the figure-eight leglock in the middle of the ring, it will be interesting to see where both go from here. Flair will likely be featured prominently on NXT, which will help the brand continue to grow, and a rematch against Ripley down the line seems like a strong possibility. It should be entertaining to see these two go head-to-head again.

John Morrison victorious in creative Triple-Threat Ladder Match for Smackdown tag titles

There have been so many ladder and TLC matches throughout WWE history that it's getting difficult for wrestlers to utilize new innovative spots. But Saturday's bout between John Morrison, Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston had some great moments throughout the entertaining match.

The format was original in itself, as each competitor represented his respective tag team. And the right members were involved, as Morrison's parkour style and Kingston's veteran experience were two of the reasons why this bout worked so well.

Morrison delivered a one-legged Starship Pain on to Kingston, who was laying on a ladder. Kingston threw a ladder at Uso, who was walking on the barricade, at one point. And the three just kept delivering big spots that would have made a crowd go crazy.

Appropriately, the ending was unique as all three men unhooked the title holder while each was at the top of his own ladder, and they continued to fight over it. Although Morrison took the fall off his ladder on to another bridged ladder below, he held on to the belts to notch the win for himself and The Miz.

This was Morrison's first WrestleMania appearance since 2011, as he spent the last eight years mostly wrestling in the indies. Not a bad way for The Shaman of Sexy to return to the grand stage.