Montrezl Harrell Cruises Past Domantas Sabonis in ESPN NBA 2K Players Tournament

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - MARCH 10: Montrezl Harrell #5 of the LA Clippers looks on during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 10, 2020 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2020 NBAE (Photo by Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)
Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell soundly defeated Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis 73-51 in the opening round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Sunday.

Both Sabonis and Harrell selected their current teams, a change of pace from the first day of the event. The eight players from Saturday all put pragmatism ahead of team loyalty. Sabonis made it clear out of the gate he was going with the Pacers, and Harrell felt compelled to follow suit.

According to NBA.com, Harrell is shooting 65.6 percent inside five feet this season. While controlling himself, he showed off that offensive efficiency against Sabonis.

Sabonis, meanwhile, learned the hard way that 2K's developers were paying attention when he shot 71.5 percent from the charity stripe in 2018-19.

Harrell built up an early lead, forcing Sabonis to play from behind for most of the game. The gap widened as the second half unfolded, eliminating any doubt about the result as the fourth quarter got underway.

Video Play Button

It's a good thing none of Sabonis' forthcoming four-year, $74.9 million extension is contingent on his gaming abilities.

Harrell will match up with Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the second round. The 2020 slam dunk champion toppled the No. 1 seed, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, on Saturday.

