Montrezl Harrell Cruises Past Domantas Sabonis in ESPN NBA 2K Players Tournament

Noah Graham/Getty Images

Los Angeles Clippers center Montrezl Harrell soundly defeated Indiana Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis 73-51 in the opening round of the NBA 2K Players Tournament on Sunday.

Both Sabonis and Harrell selected their current teams, a change of pace from the first day of the event. The eight players from Saturday all put pragmatism ahead of team loyalty. Sabonis made it clear out of the gate he was going with the Pacers, and Harrell felt compelled to follow suit.

According to NBA.com, Harrell is shooting 65.6 percent inside five feet this season. While controlling himself, he showed off that offensive efficiency against Sabonis.

Sabonis, meanwhile, learned the hard way that 2K's developers were paying attention when he shot 71.5 percent from the charity stripe in 2018-19.

Harrell built up an early lead, forcing Sabonis to play from behind for most of the game. The gap widened as the second half unfolded, eliminating any doubt about the result as the fourth quarter got underway.

It's a good thing none of Sabonis' forthcoming four-year, $74.9 million extension is contingent on his gaming abilities.

Harrell will match up with Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. in the second round. The 2020 slam dunk champion toppled the No. 1 seed, Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, on Saturday.