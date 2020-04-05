CJ McCollum Says He'd Pick LeBron James as 2020 NBA MVP on 'The Boardroom'

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum said he'd select Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to win the Most Valuable Player Award of the 2019-20 NBA season.

McCollum discussed his MVP choice on The Boardroom with ESPN's Jay Williams:

