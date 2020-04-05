CJ McCollum Says He'd Pick LeBron James as 2020 NBA MVP on 'The Boardroom'

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

PORTLAND, OREGON - DECEMBER 06: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets CJ McCollum #3 of the Portland Trail Blazers before the game at Moda Center on December 06, 2019 in Portland, Oregon. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Steve Dykes/Getty Images)
Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum said he'd select Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James to win the Most Valuable Player Award of the 2019-20 NBA season.

McCollum discussed his MVP choice on The Boardroom with ESPN's Jay Williams:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

