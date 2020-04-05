Colts' Jim Irsay Giving over 10K Masks to Indiana Dept. of Health amid COVID-19

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay talks to the fans during the Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is providing 10,000 N95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Indiana has nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 116 deaths. 

Because of the rapid spread of the virus, hospital workers have a scarcity of supplies to protect themselves. Personal protective equipment has been at a shortage nationwide, with the United States needing to import masks and other items from around the world.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped address the mask shortage by sending his team plane to China to retrieve 1.2 million masks for U.S. hospitals last week. 

Related

    Colts owner Jim Irsay finds, donates 10,000 N95 masks to Indiana Department of Health

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Colts owner Jim Irsay finds, donates 10,000 N95 masks to Indiana Department of Health

    Joel A. Erickson
    via Indianapolis Star

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Saints' legendary placekicker has died at 73 from complications after contracting the virus in March

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tom Dempsey Dies of COVID-19

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Colts Closely Vetting QB James Morgan

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    Report: Colts Closely Vetting QB James Morgan

    Kevin Hickey
    via Colts Wire

    3 Teams Who Should Consider Trading For Alshon Jeffery

    Indianapolis Colts logo
    Indianapolis Colts

    3 Teams Who Should Consider Trading For Alshon Jeffery

    Evan Massey
    via NFL Analysis Network