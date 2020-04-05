Colts' Jim Irsay Giving over 10K Masks to Indiana Dept. of Health amid COVID-19

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is providing 10,000 N95 masks to the Indiana State Department of Health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana has nearly 4,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 116 deaths.

Because of the rapid spread of the virus, hospital workers have a scarcity of supplies to protect themselves. Personal protective equipment has been at a shortage nationwide, with the United States needing to import masks and other items from around the world.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft helped address the mask shortage by sending his team plane to China to retrieve 1.2 million masks for U.S. hospitals last week.