Cena vs. Wyatt's Masterpiece and Hot Takes of WWE WrestleMania 36 Day 2 Results

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Following a newsworthy Night 1 of WrestleMania 36 weekend, there was no telling how Night 2 of WWE's April extravaganza would measure up. We're mere hours removed from the event and it's safe to say it lived up to the hype.

WWE went into WrestleMania with the goal of putting smiles on people's faces during these trying times, and on the whole, they delivered despite the unfortunate circumstances.

Night 2 was headlined by Brock Lesnar vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship and the bizarre yet brilliant Firefly Fun House match between Bray Wyatt and John Cena. At the very least, both bouts will have fans talking for a while to come.

The rest of the card was equally entertaining but far from perfect. For every exciting moment, there was a questionable booking decision or an uneventful matchup to go along with it.

All in all, WWE did what they could with WrestleMania to ensure it was as special as possible. Several of the outcomes provided viewers with reasons to want to tune in and see what happens next, assuming the company can find ways to continue taping TV for the foreseeable future.

WrestleMania wasn't well received by everyone and is bound to go down as one of the most polarizing installments in recent memory. The following five takes will tackle the night's hottest topics and and delve into the top takeaways from the historic pay-per-view.