John Cena Talks Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match, Hypes Bout vs. The Fiend

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

John Cena, a cast member in the upcoming film
Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

John Cena lauded the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which served as the main event on Day 1 of WrestleMania 36, and hyped his Firefly Fun House match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a social media post Sunday.

"Night 1 of WrestleMania was incredible! Thrilled I wasn't facing Undertaker until I realized I step into the Firefly Fun House TONIGHT," Cena wrote on Twitter. "I have a feeling it's gonna get .... weird. Tune into the WWE Network TONITE!"

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    John Cena Talks Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match, Hypes Bout vs. The Fiend

    WWE logo
    WWE

    John Cena Talks Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match, Hypes Bout vs. The Fiend

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Full Card, Top Unanswered Questions Going into PPV

    WWE logo
    WWE

    WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Full Card, Top Unanswered Questions Going into PPV

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Final Picks for Edge vs. Orton and WrestleMania 36 Day 2 Match Card

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Final Picks for Edge vs. Orton and WrestleMania 36 Day 2 Match Card

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Rick and Rich Pitino's Wrestlemania Bet 🤝

    A lot is riding on the Lesnar-McIntyre WWE title match tonight

    WWE logo
    WWE

    Rick and Rich Pitino's Wrestlemania Bet 🤝

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report