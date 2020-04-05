John Cena Talks Undertaker's WrestleMania 36 Match, Hypes Bout vs. The Fiend

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

John Cena lauded the Boneyard Match between The Undertaker and AJ Styles, which served as the main event on Day 1 of WrestleMania 36, and hyped his Firefly Fun House match against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt in a social media post Sunday.

"Night 1 of WrestleMania was incredible! Thrilled I wasn't facing Undertaker until I realized I step into the Firefly Fun House TONIGHT," Cena wrote on Twitter. "I have a feeling it's gonna get .... weird. Tune into the WWE Network TONITE!"

