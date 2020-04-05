MMA's Cris Cyborg Thinking About Competing in Boxing Match: 'I'm Training a Lot'

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 5, 2020

INGLEWOOD, CA - JANUARY 25: Julia Budd in the cage for her featherweight world title fight against Cris Cyborg at The Forum on January 25, 2020 in Inglewood, California. Cyborg won by TKO in the 4th round. (Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images)
Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg's next fight will not come in MMA. Instead, the legendary fighter plans to dip her toes into the boxing ring for the first time.

"I'm training a lot in boxing now. I was thinking about maybe I do my next fight in boxing," Cyborg told TMZ Sports. "...Me and Cecilia Braekhus always talk back and forth. But, you know, I'm training.

"I think everyone is gonna be a very good match for me. It's gonna be a great fight. I like to challenge myself. I never look for the easy way. I like to train hard, and make the best fight for my career, for my fans."

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button

Related

    Should Gaethje Replace Khabib in UFC 249?

    @BR_MMA team debates what the main event should look like after Khabib pulled out

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Should Gaethje Replace Khabib in UFC 249?

    Kelsey McCarson
    via Bleacher Report

    The Activity That Helped Jihin Radzuan Overcome Her Shyness

    MMA logo
    MMA

    The Activity That Helped Jihin Radzuan Overcome Her Shyness

    Chris Mohan
    via ONE Championship - The Home Of Martial Arts

    Dana White Calls Ernesto Joshua Ramos' Lawsuit Allegations 'Bulls--t'

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White Calls Ernesto Joshua Ramos' Lawsuit Allegations 'Bulls--t'

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Dana White sued for allegedly breaking hush money deal in extortion case

    MMA logo
    MMA

    Dana White sued for allegedly breaking hush money deal in extortion case

    MMA Fighting
    via MMA Fighting