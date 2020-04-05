MMA's Cris Cyborg Thinking About Competing in Boxing Match: 'I'm Training a Lot'

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Cris Cyborg's next fight will not come in MMA. Instead, the legendary fighter plans to dip her toes into the boxing ring for the first time.

"I'm training a lot in boxing now. I was thinking about maybe I do my next fight in boxing," Cyborg told TMZ Sports. "...Me and Cecilia Braekhus always talk back and forth. But, you know, I'm training.

"I think everyone is gonna be a very good match for me. It's gonna be a great fight. I like to challenge myself. I never look for the easy way. I like to train hard, and make the best fight for my career, for my fans."

