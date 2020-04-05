WWE WrestleMania 36 Matches: Full Card, Top Unanswered Questions Going into PPV

WWE

The term "historic" wouldn't really do the first night of WrestleMania 36 justice.

There, WWE's ambitious efforts to put on its biggest show of the year despite major changes due to the coronavirus pandemic resulted in plenty of memorable moments. Undertaker's Boneyard Match with AJ Styles easily topped the list.

But Sunday night of the two-day special might just have enough juice to top Saturday's efforts. Here's a look at the card and some of the biggest questions about to get answers.

Day 2 Match Card

WWE Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Firefly Funhouse match: John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt

Edge vs. Randy Orton

NXT Women's Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

SmackDown Women's Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Lacey Evans vs. Naomi vs. Sasha Banks vs. Tamina

Raw Tag Team Championships: The Street Profits (c) vs. Angel Garza and Austin Theory

Otis vs. Dolph Ziggler

Aleister Black vs. Bobby Lashley

Is Bray Wyatt Back to Winning?

It has been an odd journey for Bray Wyatt's The Fiend persona.

After establishing momentum WWE couldn't ignore, WWE finally got fully behind Wyatt's unique character and gave him a title in a hit-or-miss feud with Seth Rollins. And just when it looked like he was going to run roughshod on WWE for a long time, he ended up dropping the title in Saudi Arabia in a sloppy match against Goldberg (who just lost said title with little in the way of explanation to Braun Strowman).

But a feud with John Cena might just be Wyatt's saving grace.

Wyatt tormented Cena into a match, set the stage for Mania and made it a unique Firefly Funhouse match. Fans have seen these two clash plenty of times over the years but not really involving the Fiend. We're also seeing a trimmer, long-haired Cena with plenty to lose.

And the success of Saturday night's movie-esque Undertaker match lends hope to the idea this can be an unforgettable experience too. The only question is whether Wyatt actually notches a win as opposed to getting dropped by another legend and part-timer.

If it's a loss, the future doesn't look great for one of the most unique things going in WWE.

Edge or Orton?

It could really only end with a Last Man Standing match.

When legends collide and there's a backstory of best friends, tag-team partners and plenty of vitriol, there just aren't many better options for a one-off match of the can't-miss variety.

Back at the Royal Rumble, Edge's return went down as one of the most memorable in WWE history. But in the background it seemed obvious WWE wouldn't just let it play out in feel-good fashion while reuniting him with Randy Orton for a little Rated-RKO action.

An eventual betrayal, injury and words that cut deep have led to Sunday night, where fans will get a taste of non-Rumble Edge for the first time in a long time. We know Orton is a safe worker and that both guys can put on great matches—we don't know the lengths both guys will go to make this a truly historical occasion, though.

The Undertaker match from Saturday might gives plenty of hope though. All the trash talk between Taker and Styles there is something Edge and Orton can run with to give a truly gritty feel to what is a very personal grudge match. Maybe the biggest unknown is whether Edge gets the win and moves on to other dream feuds or if these two simply aren't done with each other just yet.

Is this Drew McIntyre's Moment?

Only inexperienced WWE viewers would laugh at this question.

A month or so ago the answer was a yes. Drew McIntyre sliced through the Royal Rumble in one of the most well-booked runs for the major event in a long time. He's repeatedly looked dominant over Brock Lesnar. His ascension, while obvious, was a counterweight to the spear vs. spear action going on between Goldberg and Roman Reigns.

But plans change. So does the world.

Now it's fair to wonder if WWE will stick with crowning McIntyre the next big thing. How flat does the moment fall if it happens at the Performance Center in front of exactly zero fans? Does it waste the moment and cut the legs out from under a clear effort from WWE for the first time in a long time to build up a non-Shield headline star?

Maybe there is a reality where WWE pulls a shocker and has Lesnar win a battle of wills here, pushing back the crowning moment for McIntyre until SummerSlam on the hopes things are back to normal. Then again, Saturday night showed with Strowman's win, among others, that things are proceeding full-steam ahead.

Even a small shred of doubt here is a win for WWE. If McIntyre does end up winning, his long journey that started as Vince McMahon's chosen one, included jobber status and leaving the company before returning to reach this moment, will serve as the defining moment of this year's Mania.