Examining the Undertaker's WWE Future Following WrestleMania Win vs. AJ Styles

WWE

Nothing seemed guaranteed for the Undertaker at WrestleMania 36.

This was always the case given his opponent, AJ Styles. Anything can happen against a modern legend like Styles, never mind in a personal feud like this that wound up getting settled outside the ring.

But the idea was further hammered home once Mania switched its format away from live audiences and split into a two-day affair due to coronavirus concerns. Was what was once planned as a farewell match changed to something different? Would Undertaker ultimately say goodbye in a cemetery as opposed to a historic sendoff in front of a live crowd?

Here's a chronicle of the big match that took place Saturday night, as well as what it might mean for the future of The Phenom.