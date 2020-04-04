Video: Trae Young Says He Picked LeBron James, Lakers to Win 2020 NBA Title

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 4, 2020

Atlanta Hawks's Trae Young (11) goes uo to basket against Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 122-101. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press

In his 17th NBA season, LeBron James looked well on his way toward leading the Los Angeles Lakers toward the Western Conference's No. 1 seed, putting L.A. in the driver's seat for the West's NBA Finals berth.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has suspended play as of March 11, bringing about a series of questions as to how the season may have played out if it's eventually canceled.

James and the Lakers have one backer in Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young, who told former teammate Justin Anderson in an Instagram Live video Saturday that he had them going all the way:

It's not uncommon to see NBA players in their 17th campaign, but it's unusual to see such veterans dominate like James, who was leading the league with 10.6 assists per game. That's in addition to his 25.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.2 steals for the 49-14 Lakers.

James, 35, had also made his 16th consecutive All-Star Game and was considered a candidate for the league's MVP alongside Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo.

James is a four-time NBA MVP and three-time NBA champion.

Video Play Button

Related

    NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

    ESPN and NBA are working on televising a competition involving several high-profile players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Zion, Russ Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Zion, Russ Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Donating 1 Million Masks

    League will collaborate with Knicks and Nets organizations to contribute masks to New York’s essential workers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Donating 1 Million Masks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report