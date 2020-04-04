Report: Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 4, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - MARCH 06: Zion Williamson #1 of the New Orleans Pelicans reacts against the Miami Heat during a game at the Smoothie King Center on March 06, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The field may already be coming together for the rumored H-O-R-S-E event involving NBA stars.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday the NBA was working with ESPN to televise a version of the playground game.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson might be included.

Wojnarowski wrote the event's full structure remains unclear. Rather than having the players compete on one court, they would likely be isolated at separate locations.

Both the NBA and ESPN are looking for something to fill the content void as the COVID-19 pandemic has the 2019-20 season on hold. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that optimism about restarting the season is beginning to wane.

ESPN is already staging a 16-player NBA 2K tournament, which began Friday.

H-O-R-S-E was part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities in 2009 and 2010. Its brief run spoke to how poorly it landed with fans.

Video Play Button

However, the idea could enjoy more success this time. Assuming each game was taped in advance, the players would have more time to get creative. Using props or environmental features for shots could be tricky, though, with two independent setups.

In general, fans will be happy with whatever they can get, especially in light of the bleak forecast from Windhorst's report.

Related

    NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

    ESPN and NBA are working on televising a competition involving several high-profile players

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA H-O-R-S-E Competition

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Donating 1 Million Masks

    League will collaborate with Knicks and Nets organizations to contribute masks to New York’s essential workers

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Donating 1 Million Masks

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into Naismith HOF; announcement expected Saturday

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kobe, Duncan and KG to HOF

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Adam Silver: NBA Needs 'All Clear' from Public Health Officials

    Silver spoke with all pro-sports commissioners and President Trump on a conference call today

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Adam Silver: NBA Needs 'All Clear' from Public Health Officials

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report