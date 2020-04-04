Report: Zion Williamson, Russell Westbrook Among Possible NBA H-O-R-S-E Players

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The field may already be coming together for the rumored H-O-R-S-E event involving NBA stars.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday the NBA was working with ESPN to televise a version of the playground game.

According to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Chris Paul, Houston Rockets guard Russell Westbrook, Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson might be included.

Wojnarowski wrote the event's full structure remains unclear. Rather than having the players compete on one court, they would likely be isolated at separate locations.

Both the NBA and ESPN are looking for something to fill the content void as the COVID-19 pandemic has the 2019-20 season on hold. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported that optimism about restarting the season is beginning to wane.

ESPN is already staging a 16-player NBA 2K tournament, which began Friday.

H-O-R-S-E was part of the NBA's All-Star Weekend festivities in 2009 and 2010. Its brief run spoke to how poorly it landed with fans.

However, the idea could enjoy more success this time. Assuming each game was taped in advance, the players would have more time to get creative. Using props or environmental features for shots could be tricky, though, with two independent setups.

In general, fans will be happy with whatever they can get, especially in light of the bleak forecast from Windhorst's report.