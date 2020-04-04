Kofi Kingston Praises Rob Gronkowski Ahead of Star Hosting WWE WrestleMania 36

AMER HILABI/Getty Images

Former WWE champion Kofi Kingston wouldn't be surprised to see Rob Gronkowski's involvement with the company grow down the line and spoke highly of the retired NFL star.

During an appearance on Fox Sports' First Things First, Kingston explained how Gronkowski checks all of the boxes necessary to make a transition to professional wrestling.

Wrestling Inc.'s Marco Rovere shared his full comments:

"I had the opportunity to cross paths with him as all these things are going on and Gronk's personality is such that, when he got in the ring a few years ago he just looked like he belonged. He's got it on the mic, he's got the charisma, he's got the size, he's got the energy. I think he's been wanting to do this for a really really long time, so we'll see what happens after he hosts, but I wouldn't be surprised if he ended up in the ring at some point soon."

WWE announced in March the former New England Patriots tight end would serve as the host of WrestleMania 36. He appeared on the March 20 edition of SmackDown to hype up his forthcoming duties.

Gronkowski was first involved with WWE in April 2017, when he helped his friend Mojo Rawley win the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. Given his over-the-top personality and obvious crossover appeal, the 30-year-old was a natural candidate to make the jump to wrestling once his football career ended.

His WWE role beyond WrestleMania is unclear. The Wrap's Tony Maglio reported he had signed a contract with the company and that his WrestleMania 36 appearance would help build to a future storyline.

Getting Gronkowski in the ring for SummerSlam would make sense. That has become WWE's second-biggest show of the year, and it's far enough off (Aug. 23) to let him continue training for an actual match.

However, the coronavirus pandemic might have thrown those plans out the window. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued a 30-day stay-at-home order, which could jeopardize WWE's filming schedule for Raw and SmackDown.